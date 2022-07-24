Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2022, 2nd Test Live Streaming: How to Watch SL vs PAK Coverage on on TV And Online

Pakistan will be aiming for a clean sweep against Sri Lanka as the two teams will take on each other in the second Test scheduled to start from Sunday. The second and final match of the series will be played at the Galle International Stadium.

Previously, the visitors had kicked off the series on a promising note after registering a four-wicket win in the first Test.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam although, will slightly be worried ahead of the second Test after fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi was ruled out of the vital clash. Afridi, who played a key role in the first Test, suffered a knee injury on Day 4. Pacer Haris Rauf is expected to replace Afridi in the second Test match.

After the completion of the Test series, Pakistan will feature in a three-match ODI series against Netherlands.

Ahead of second Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan; here is all you need to know:

From when will Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2022, 2nd Test will start?

The second Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will start from July 24, Sunday.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2022, 2nd Test be played?

The second Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be played at the Galle International Stadium.

What time will the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2022, 2nd Test begin?

The second Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will begin at 10:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2022, 2nd Test?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan second Test match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka (SL) vs Pakistan (PAK) second Test match?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan second Test match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Possible XIs

Sri Lanka Predicted Line-up: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lakshitha Manasinghe, Kasun Rajitha

Pakistan Predicted Line-up: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah

