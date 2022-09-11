Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Final: PAK Win Toss And Opt to Bowl First Against SL in Dubai

Live Updates SL vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Final: It’s time. Two teams that started the tournament with defeats, contrasting ones at that, are today squaring up for one last time for the Asia Cup 2022 title. Sri Lanka were humbled by Afghanistan, and Pakistan lost a thriller to India at the start of the tournament. However, both the teams made terrific improvements as the event progressed and made it to the summit clash. Read More
Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Haider Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Jeffrey Vandersay, Charith Asalanka, Asitha Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the Asia Cup 2022 final to be played between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Dubai tonight. Sri Lanka began their tournament with a demoralising defeat to Afghanistan but since then, made improvements that put them on a four-match winning streak en route to the final. Pakistan started with a defeat as well but it was a last-over thriller before they bounced back to win their next three matches to confirm a final spot.
And the Dasun Shanka-led side have the psychological edge over Pakistan since they got the better of them in the last Super Four match on Friday. On the other hand, Babar Azam’s Pakistan will be hurt from the defeat and eager to bite back at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight and thus setting the stage for what promises to be a thrilling finale.
What date Asia Cup Final match between Sri Lanka (SL) and Pakistan (PAK) will be played?
The Asia Cup Final match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will take place on September 11, Sunday.
Where will the Asia Cup Final match between Sri Lanka (SL) and Pakistan (PAK) be played?
The Asia Cup Final match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
What time will the Asia Cup Final match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Pakistan (PAK) begin?
The Asia Cup Final match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka (SL) vs Pakistan (PAK) Asia Cup Final match?
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka (SL) vs Pakistan (PAK) Asia Cup Final match?
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Sri Lanka (SL) vs Pakistan (PAK) Possible XIs
Sri Lanka Predicted Line-up: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka
Pakistan Predicted Line-up: Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah
