Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates: When and Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates will be eager to redeem themselves when they will lock horns on Tuesday at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong. Sri Lanka suffered a shocking defeat in their opening game against Namibia by 55 runs. Having won the Asia Cup 2022 last month, they were the favourites to win the encounter. However, Namibia bowlers stunned the Sri Lankan batters with their disciplined bowling. Chasing 164 runs in 20 overs, the Dasun Shanaka-led side ended up with only 108 runs. The team now needs to win both the remaining league games to qualify for the Super 12 round.

The United Arab Emirates also looked out of form in their first match against the Netherlands. The batters failed to get going in Geelong as they posted a total of 111 runs. Meanwhile, the credit goes to the bowlers, especially Junaid Siddique, who picked three wickets to give a tough fight. UAE lost the game on the second-last ball of the match by three wickets.

When will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Sri Lanka (SL) vs the United Arab Emirates (UAE) start?

The game will be conducted on October 18, Tuesday.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Sri Lanka (SL) vs United Arab Emirates (UAE) be played?

The fixture will be conducted at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Sri Lanka (SL) vs United Arab Emirates (UAE) begin?

The match will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka (SL) vs United Arab Emirates (UAE) match?

Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 of the Sri Lanka (SL) vs United Arab Emirates (UAE) match?

Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

SL vs UAE ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match, the Sri Lanka probable playing XI against the United Arab Emirates: Dushmantha Chameera, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Maheesh Theekshana

SL vs UAE ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match, the United Arab Emirates probable playing XI against Sri Lanka: Aryan Lakra, Zawar Farid, Vriitya Aravind (wk), CP Rizwan (c), Chirag Suri, Waseem Muhammad, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed

