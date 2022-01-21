Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2022 Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

>Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2022 Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the third and final ODI of the series between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. The hosts won the opener by five wickets before the tourists drew level in the second and thus setting up a tasty finale which is being played today.

>Follow: Scorecard | Commentary

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanka won the coin toss and opted to bat first at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. “It is always a good batting track over here, but it slows down in the evening so happy to set a target," Shana said at the toss.

Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine expressed confidence in his batters. “The wicket sort of stays pretty much throughout, so I back my batters and they are in form," Ervine said.

Advertisement

Both the teams have made one change each for this final contest. While Sri Lanka have brought in Ramesh Mendis in place of Nuwan Pradeep, Zimbabwe are playing Milton Shumba in place of Wesley Madhevere.

>Playing XIs

>Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Ramesh Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera

>Zimbabwe: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (captain), Sean Williams, Milton Shumba, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here