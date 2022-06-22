SL-W vs IND-W 2022 Live Streaming: How to Watch Sri Lanka Women vs India Women T20I Series on TV And Online

The Indian women’s squad will play a three-match T20I series in Sri Lanka, which will be followed by an ODI series. The sub-continental nations will take on each other for the 1st T20I at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium on June 23 at 2:30 pm IST.

India will feature a young squad without the legends Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami. Ramesh Powar (Head coach) and Harmanpreet Kaur (captain) will lead the Indian squad for the upcoming series. India boasts a formidable batting lineup, led by promising youngsters Smriti Mandana and Shafali Varma. The bowling unit will be led by the pace duo of Renuka Singh and Poonam Yadav.

The Sri Lankan squad struggled at the World Cup and were thrashed 3-0 in their last T20I series against Pakistan. They will be trying to improve on their past results and take advantage of home conditions. The Lankan squad will be led by captain Chamari Athapaththu. The Lions’ bowling attack has been their strength and pacers Tharika Sewandi and Udeshika Prabhodhani will be trying to give a tough time to the Indian batters on the pitch.

Ahead of Thursday’s SL-W vs IND-W T20I match 1 between Sri Lanka Women and India Women; here is all you need to know:

What date SL-W VS IND-W T20I match 1 between Sri Lanka Women and India Women will be played?

The first T20I between Sri Lanka Women and India Women will take place on June 23, Thursday.

Where will the T20I match 1 between Sri Lanka Women and India Women be played?

The match between Sri Lanka Women and India Women will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.

What time will the SL-W VS IND-W T20I match 1 match between Sri Lanka Women and India Women begin?

The match between Sri Lanka Women and India Women will begin at 2:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka Women vs India Women match?

There is no information available on broadcasting plans for the match between Sri Lanka Women vs India Women as of now, we will update once an official announcement is made. Reportedly, Sri Lanka Cricket plans to broadcast it through their official YouTube channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka Women vs India Women match?

There is no information available on live streaming for the match between Sri Lanka Women vs India Women.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Possible XIs

Sri Lanka Women Predicted Line-up: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Malsha Shehani, Anushka Sanjeevani (wk), Ama Kanchana, Tharika Sewwandi, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweeram, Hansima Karunaratne

India Women Predicted Line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Simran Bahadur, Poonam Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar, MeghnaRajeshwari Gayakwad

