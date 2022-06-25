Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch second T20I Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women Live Streaming: Women’s team kicked off the T20I series against Sri Lanka on a promising note after registering an emphatic 34-run victory in the first match. The visitors will be determined to continue their superb form and win the penultimate match to seal the series as well. The second T20I is scheduled to be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

The Indian team under the leadership of their new all-format skipper Harmanpreet Kaur were playing their first match since the Women’s World Cup.

India managed to put up a formidable total of 138/6 in 20 overs. Sri Lanka spinner Inoka Ranaweera showcased her terrific bowling display to scalp three wickets in the game.

Advertisement

The hosts, during the run chase, suffered an early jolt after their opening batter- Vishmi Gunaratne- departed early in the second over. Kavisha Dilhari scored an unbeaten 47 but her efforts eventually proved to be futile as Sri Lanka could only manage to reach 104/5 in 20 overs.

After the completion of the T20Is, two teams will feature in a three-match ODI series.

Ahead of tomorrow’s (Saturday) second T20I match between Sri Lanka Women and India Women; here is all you need to know:

What date Second T20I match between Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) and India Women (IN-W) will be played?

The second T20I match between Sri Lanka Women and India Women will take place on June 25, Saturday.

Where will the Second T20I match Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) and India Women (IN-W) be played?

Advertisement

The second T20I match between Sri Lanka Women and India Women will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

What time will the second T20I match Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) and India Women (IN-W) begin?

The second T20I match between Sri Lanka Women and India Women will begin at 2:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) vs India Women (IN-W) match?

So far, no TV channel in India has bought the series rights.

Advertisement

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) vs India Women (IN-W) match?

Sri Lanka Cricket will broadcast the contest live through their official YouTube channel and FanCode app.

Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) vs India Women (IN-W) Possible Starting XI:

Sri Lanka Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Anushka Sanjeewani (wicketkeeper), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani

India Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here