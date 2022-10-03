Sri Lanka Women vs Thailand Women Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

Match number seven of the Women’s Asia Cup on Tuesday, October 4, will pit Sri Lanka Women against the Thailand Women. The match will be played at the Sylhet District Stadium at 8:30 am IST.

Sri Lanka were outclassed by the India Women in their tournament and were handed a 41-run defeat. The Lankans looked like they meant business in the first half and hour of the game, as Oshadi Ranasinghe and Sugandika Kumari toppled India’s top order.

However, they failed to capitalise on their good start and were never able to make a comeback in the match. The batters failed to stitch up partnerships and lost their wickets cheaply. They were all-out for just 109 runs on the board.

Meanwhile, the Thailand Women also endured a similar fate to their opponents as they were thumped by hosts Bangladesh in the tournament opener. The batting unit fell like a deck of cards as none of the batters managed to stay enough on the pitch. Their innings was wrapped up for just 82 runs on the board and the facile target was chased down by the hosts with more than 8 overs to spare.

The Lankans will hope that they manage to secure a win against considerably weaker opposition and kick-start their campaign on Tuesday.

Ahead of the match between Sri Lanka Women vs Thailand Women; here is everything you need to know:

SL-W VS TL-W Telecast

The match between Sri Lanka Women and Thailand Women will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

SL-W VS TL-W Live Streaming

The match between Sri Lanka Women and Thailand Women is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

SL-W VS TL-W Match Details

The SL-W vs TL-W match will be played at the Sylhet District Stadium, Sylhet on Tuesday, October 4, at 8:30 am IST.

SL-W VS TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Oshadi Ranasinghe

Vice-Captain: Chamari Atapattu

Suggested Playing XI for SL-W VS TL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Anushka Sanjeewani

Batsmen: Hasini Perera, Natthakan Chantham, Kavisha Dilhari

All-rounders: Nattaya Boochatham, Chamari Atapattu, Oshadi Ranasinghe

Bowlers: Sunida Chaturongrattana, Sugandika Kumari, Tharika Sewwandi

Sri Lanka Women vs Thailand Women Possible Starting XI:

Sri Lanka Women: Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Madavi, Chamari Atapattu (c), Kavisha Dilhari, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Tharika Sewwandi, Malsha Shehani

Thailand Women: Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Suwanan Khiaoto, Natthakan Chantham, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Sornnarin Tippoch, Phannita Maya, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Banthida Leephatthana, Nattaya Boochatham, Rosenan Kanoh, Sunida Chaturongrattana

