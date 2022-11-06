Home » Cricket Home » News » Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka Arrested in Sydney on Rape Charges, Team Leaves Without Him: Report

Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka Arrested in Sydney on Rape Charges, Team Leaves Without Him: Report

Gunathilaka was ruled out of the T20 World Cup with a hamstring injury during Round 1 and was replaced by Ashen Bandara

Danushka Gunathilaka
Sri Lanka’s Danushka Gunathilaka landed in hot waters after his team crashed out of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Saturday. The batter has been charged with an alleged sexual assault and was reportedly arrested by Sydney police on Sunday morning.

Gunathilaka was ruled out of the T20 World Cup with a hamstring injury during Round 1 and was replaced by Ashen Bandara but stayed with the team in Australia. According to a PTI report, the team has flown back, leaving the batter in Australia as he faces legal action.

(More to follow…)

