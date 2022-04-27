SRI vs CWA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jamaica T10 2022 match between Surrey Risers and Cornwall Warriors: Surrey Risers and Cornwall will be hoping to improve their game as they will clash in the Jamaica T10 2022 for the second time. In the first fixture, Cornwall Warriors defeated Risers by two runs.

Surrey Risers are second-last in the points table with two wins and three losses. After losing their first three matches on the trot, the team found its winning rhythm. They defeated Surrey Royals and Middlesex Titans in their last two games by 26 and four runs respectively.

Speaking of Cornwall Warriors, they also have the same number of points as Risers with two wins from five games. Warriors need to find their way back to victory as they succumbed to defeat in their last two games against Surrey Royals and Surrey Kings by eighth and four wickets.

Ahead of the match between Surrey Risers and Cornwall Warriors, here is everything you need to know:

SRI vs CWA Telecast

Surrey Risers vs Cornwall Warriors game will not be telecast in India.

SRI vs CWA Live Streaming

The Jamaica T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SRI vs CWA Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sabina Park at Kingston in Jamaica at \9:15 PM IST on April 27, Wednesday.

SRI vs CWA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Michael Frew

Vice-Captain - Paul Palmer

Suggested Playing XI for SRI vs CWA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Chadwick Walton

Batters: Paul Palmer, Andre McCarthy, Sadique Henry

All-rounders: Derval Green, Warren Campbell, Michael Frew

Bowlers: Oshane Thomas, Ramaal Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell, Marquino Mindley

SRI vs CWA Probable XIs:

Surrey Risers: Andrae McDonald, Chadwick Walton, Sadique Henry, Delbert Gayle, Warren Campbell, Nicolas Lewin, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Akim Fraser, Dennis Bulli, Kashaine Roberts

Cornwall Warriors: Ramaal Lewis, Jevoy Spence, Andre McCarthy- I, Paul Palmer, Bryan Gayle, Michael Frew, Damion Distin, Marquino Mindley, Jermaine Jerome Levy, Ockeeno Farqhason, Derval Green

