SRI vs MIT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jamaica T10 2022 match between Surrey Risers and Middlesex Titans: Sabina Park, in Kingston, will host the much-hyped match as Surrey Risers and Middlesex Titans will play their last league match of the Jamaica T10 2022. This will be the second fixture between the two sides. In the first match, Risers defeated Titans by four runs as they were able to defend 106 runs in their ten overs.

Surrey Risers are currently at the bottom of the points table. They have won just three out of their nine league matches. The team will have an outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs if they manage to win the Tuesday game by a huge margin and Cornwall Warriors lose both their upcoming games.

Coming to Middlesex Titans, they have also experienced a similar ride as Surrey Kings in the T10 competition. Titans have seven points from three wins, five losses, and one abandoned game. Winning the game against Surrey Risers can significantly increase the team’s chances of making it to the top four.

Ahead of the match between Surrey Risers and Middlesex Titans, here is everything you need to know:

SRI vs MIT Telecast

Surrey Risers vs Middlesex Titans game will not be telecast in India

SRI vs MIT Live Streaming

The Jamaica T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SRI vs MIT Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sabina Park at Kingston in Jamaica at 12:00 AM IST on May 03, Tuesday.

SRI vs MIT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Delbert Gayle

Vice-Captain - Wayne Davis

Suggested Playing XI for SRI vs MIT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Chadwick Walton, Tristan Coleman

Batters: Sadique Henry, Wayne Davis, Delbert Gayle

All-rounders: Jamie Merchant, Krishmar Santokie, Errol Thomas

Bowlers: Warren Campbell, Akim Frazer, Brian Buchanan.

SRI vs MIT Probable XIs:

Surrey Risers: Warren Campbell, Chadwick Walton (c), Delbert Gayle, Sadique Henry, Akim Frazer, Dennis Bulli, Christopher Powell, Gordon Bryan, Nicolas Lewin, Kashaine Roberts, Ricardo Mcintosh (wk)

Middlesex Titans: Wayne Davis, Tieno Osbourne, Brian Buchanan, Tristan Coleman (wk), Jamie Merchant, Krishmar Santokie (c), Jamaine Morgan, Errol Thomas, Sherwayne Dixon, Romone Francis, Chevonie Grant

