SRO vs SKI Dream11 Prediction For Today: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Jamaica T10 2022, April 21, 9:15 PM IST

SRO vs SKI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jamaica T10 2022 match between Surrey Royals and Surrey Kings: Surrey Royals will play against Surrey Kings in the upcoming match of the Jamaica T10 2022 at the Sabina Park at Kingston in Jamaica on April 21, Thursday at 9:15 PM IST. Both the teams will be high on confidence as they started the tournament on a winning note.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Surrey Royals defeated United Stars in their opening game by 12 runs. Leroy Lug hammered 52 runs off 24 balls as his team posted a score of 101 runs in 10 overs. Pete Salmon also looked in good touch as he played a good cameo in the end by adding 20 runs to the scoreboard. In the second innings, it was the bowler Nicholson Gordon who dominated the game. He picked a four-wicket haul to stop the opposition at 89 runs.

Advertisement

Speaking of Surrey Kings, they outplayed Middlesex Titans in their opening match by five runs. Batting first in the match, Kings scored 133 runs as Kennar Lewis and Brad Bones scored 34 and 30 runs respectively. Chasing the total, the Titans scored 63 runs in their five overs. Rain interrupted the second half of the match and Surrey Kings were declared the winner due to the D/L method.

Ahead of the match between Surrey Royals and Surrey Kings, here is everything you need to know:

SRO vs SKI Telecast

Advertisement

Surrey Royals vs Surrey Kings game will not be telecast in India.

SRO vs SKI Live Streaming

The Jamaica T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SRO vs SKI Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sabina Park at Kingston in Jamaica at 9:15 PM IST on April 21, Thursday.

SRO vs SKI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kennar Lewis

Vice-Captain: Andre Mccarthy

Suggested Playing XI for SRO vs SKI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Advertisement

Wicketkeeper: Kymani Wilson

Batters: Leroy Lug, Kennar Lewis, Jermaine Blackwood, Brandon King

All-rounders: Nkrumah Bonner, Brad Barnes, Andre Mccarthy

Bowlers: Nicholson Gordon, Jeavor Royal, Everton Oharo

SRO vs SKI Probable XIs

Surrey Royals: Everton Oharo, Leroy Lug, Brandon King (c), Javelle Glen, Romaine Morrison (wk), Raewin Senior, Nkrumah Bonner, Nicholson Gordon, Ryan Francis, Carlos Brown, Pete Salmon

Surrey Kings: Patrick Harty, Oraine Williams, Kennar Lewis, Jermaine Blackwood (c), Andre McCarthy, Jeavor Royal, Shalome Parnell, Kymani Wilson (wk) Aldane Thomas, Andre Dennis, Brad Barnes

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here