SRO vs SKI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jamaica T10 2022 match between Surrey Royals and Surrey Kings: Surrey Royals will play against Surrey Kings in the final of the Jamaica T10 2022 at the Sabina Park at Kingston in Jamaica on May 06, Thursday. This will be the third battle between the two teams in the ongoing season. In their first game, Kings scored a win by eight wickets.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

Surrey Royals settled the score in their next encounter by dominating the Kings. Royals finished at the top of the points table with seven wins from ten matches. In their last league match, they outplayed Cornwall Warriors by nine wickets as they easily chased the total of 86 runs.

Coming to Surrey Kings, they are heading into the final after getting hammered by United Stars in a Super Over thriller. The defeat pushed the team to second place in the points table with 13 points.

Ahead of the match between Surrey Royals and Surrey Kings, here is everything you need to know:

SRO vs SKI Telecast

Surrey Royals vs Surrey Kings game will not be telecast in India

SRO vs SKI Live Streaming

The Jamaica T10 2022 final will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SRO vs SKI Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sabina Park at Kingston in Jamaica at 12:00 AM IST on May 06, Friday.

SRO vs SKI Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain: Leroy Lug

Vice-Captain: Andre Mccarthy

Suggested Playing XI for SRO vs SKI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Romaine Morrison

Batters: Jermaine Blackwood, Kennar Lewis, Leroy Lug, Oraine Williams

All-rounders: Pete Salmon, Brad Barnes, Ryan Francis

Bowlers: Nicholson Gordon, Jeavor Royal, Khari Campbell

SRO vs SKI Probable XIs

Surrey Royals: Leroy Lug, Pete Salmon, Khari Campbell, Nkrumah Bonner, Javelle Glen, Raewin Senior, Nicholson Gordon, Carlos Brown, Ryan Francis, Jamie Hay, Romaine Morrison(wk)

Surrey Kings: Patrick Harty, Romario Edwards, Jermaine Blackwood, Kenroy Williams, Oraine Williams, Kymani Wilson(wk), Shalome Parnell, Kirk Mckenzie, Jeavor Royal, Xavier Burton, Brad Barnes

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here