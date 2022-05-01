SRO vs SRI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jamaica T10 2022 match between Surrey Royals and Surrey Risers: In the Monday match of the Jamaica T10 2022, Surrey Royals will fight a battle with Surrey Risers. Sabina Park at Kingston in Jamaica will host the promising game of cricket on May 02.

Surrey Royals have had a decent campaign in the T10 Championship so far. They have featured in seven league games, winning four and losing three matches. The team is third in the points table with eight points. Surrey Royals returned back to winning ways in their last game by scoring a win against Surrey Kings by eight wickets.

On the other hand, Surrey Risers are almost out of the playoff race. They are languishing at the bottom of the points table with just two wins from seven league matches. Risers are currently on a two-match losing streak. The team needs to win all its upcoming games to have an outside chance of making it to the top four.

Ahead of the match between Surrey Royals and Surrey Risers, here is everything you need to know:

SRO vs SRI Telecast

Surrey Royals vs Surrey Risers game will not be telecast in India

SRO vs SRI Live Streaming

The Jamaica T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SRO vs SRI Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sabina Park at Kingston in Jamaica at 12:00 AM IST on May 02, Monday.

SRO vs SRI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Romaine Morrison

Vice-Captain - Warren Campbell

Suggested Playing XI for SRO vs SRI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Chadwick Walton, Romaine Morrison

Batters: Leroy Lug, Sadique Henry, Delbert Gayle

All-rounders: Pete Salmon, Warren Campbell, Javelle Glen

Bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Everton Oharo

SRO vs SRI Probable XIs:

Surrey Royals: Nicholson Gordon, Carlos Brown, Leroy Lug, Pete Salmon, Javelle Glen, Ryan Francis, Everton Oharo, Raewin Senior, Leighton Leslie, Malik Thompson, Romaine Morrison(wk)

Surrey Risers: Ricardo McIntosh, Dennis Bulli, Chadwick Walton(wk), Delbert Gayle, Sadique Henry, Akim Frazer, Warren Campbell, Oshane Thomas, Nicolas Lewin, Sheldon Cottrell, Christopher Powell

