SS vs CP Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Spice Isle T10 2022, April 18, 9:15 PM IST

SS vs CP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Spice Isle T10 2022 match between Saffron Strikers and Cinnamon Pacers: In the 4th playoff match of the Spice Isle T10 2022, Saffron Strikers will fight a battle with Cinnamon Pacers. The match between the two sides will be played on April 18, Monday at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s.

Both Saffron Strikers and Cinnamon Pacers failed to put up an inspiring performance in the league round. Strikers finished at the fourth position in the points table with just three wins from eight league matches. They concluded the league games with three back-to-back losses against Clove Challengers, Nutmeg Warriors, and Ginger Generals.

Talking about Cinnamon Pacers, they could win only two matches. With just four points to their name, Cinnamon Pacers ended in fifth place. Pacers did well in their last league matches. The team broke its four-match losing streak by defeating Ginger Generals by six wickets.

Ahead of the match between Saffron Strikers and Cinnamon Pacers, here is everything you need to know:

SS vs CP Telecast

Saffron Strikers vs Cinnamon Pacers game will not be telecast in India

SS vs CP Live Streaming

The Spice Isle T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SS vs CP Match Details

The match will be played at National Cricket Stadium in St George’s at 9:15 PM IST on April 18, Monday.

SS vs CP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Alick Athanaze

Vice-Captain: Micah Narine

Suggested Playing XI for SS vs CP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Javed Hazzard, Lendon Lawrence

Batters: Alick Athanaze, Dillon Douglas, Desron Maloney

All-rounders: Ryan John, Micah Narine, Mickel Joseph

Bowlers: Josh Thomas, Kem Charles, Jamie Buddy

SS vs CP Probable XIs

Saffron Strikers: Jelani George, Lendon Lawrence (wk), Heron Campbell, Dillon Douglas, Mickel Joseph, Kem Charles, Levanghn Lewis, Josh Thomas, Darius Martin, Ryan John (c), Nicoby John

Cinnamon Pacers: Chard Charles, Alick Athanaze, Desron Maloney, Javed Hazzard (wk), Jamie Buddy, Tade Carmichael, Junior Cyrus, Jonathan Taylor, Deshonte Thomas, Sheon Andrew, Micah Narine (c)

