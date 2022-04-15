SS vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Spice Isle T10 2022 match between Saffron Strikers and Ginger Generals: The reverse clash between Saffron Strikers and Ginger Generals will be played on April 15, Friday at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s. In their first encounter against each other, Saffron Strikers thumped Ginger Generals by eight wickets.

The opening pair of Kimani Melius and Johann Jeremiah scored 28 runs each as Generals posted 80 runs on the scoreboard in their allotted ten overs. The total wasn’t enough for the bowlers to defend as the Strikers won the game in 6.4 overs. Mickel Joseph emerged as the top run-getter for his team with a knock of not out 36 runs.

Speaking about their overall performance, Ginger Generals are third in the points table. They have won four of their seven league matches. Saffron Strikers have also played seven league games so far, but they lost four games. With six points, the team is fourth in the points table.

Ahead of the match between Saffron Strikers and Ginger Generals, here is everything you need to know:

SS vs GG Telecast

Saffron Strikers vs Ginger Generals game will not be telecast in India.

SS vs GG Live Streaming

The Spice Isle T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SS vs GG Match Details

The match will be played at National Cricket Stadium in St George’s at 9:15 PM IST on April 15, Friday.

SS vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Dillon Douglas

Vice-Captain - Kimani Melius

Suggested Playing XI for SS vs GG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Samuel Charles

Batters: Nicoby John, Dillon Douglas, Roland Cato, Kimani Melius

All-rounders: Ryan John, Johann Jeremiah, Kimo Peters

Bowlers: Kem Charles, Darius Martin, Redhead Nicklaus

SS vs GG Probable XIs:

Saffron Strikers: Jelani George, Lendon Lawrence (wk), Dillon Douglas, Mickel Joseph, Ryan John (c), Heron Campbell, Nicoby John, Darius Martin, Josh Thomas, Jevon Andrew, Kem Charles

Ginger Generals: Adrian Thomas, Kimani Melius, Johann Jeremiah, Roland Cato (c), Mc Donald Daniel, Charles Reynold, Samuel Charles (wk), Kimo Peters, Redhead Nicklaus, Edward Larry, George Keone

