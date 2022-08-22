SS vs GMY Dream11 Team Prediction: Shivamogga Strikers vs Gulbarga Mystics Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 3:00 pm IST

SS vs GMY Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s (August 22) Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 match between Shivamogga Strikers and Gulbarga Mystics: Match no. 29 in the Maharaja Trophy 2022 will pit the Shivamogga Strikers against the Gulbarga Mystics on Monday, August 22. The electrifying encounter will unfold at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Nothing seems to change for the Shivamogga Strikers in the league this year. Their dismal run continues as they are languishing at the bottom of the league and were defeated yet again by Hubli Tigers in their last match. Batting hasn’t fired for a long time and the bowlers have no clue how to contain runs in the power plays and death overs. Barring opener Rohan Kadam’s flashy knocks here and there, no other player has managed to put up a decent showing for the Strikers.

In the contrasting spectrum of things, the Gulbarga Mystics are in red hot form in the tournament. They are one of the favorites to qualify for the playoffs and are currently fighting for the top spot with Bengaluru Blasters. Star batter Devdutt Padikkal roared back to form against the Mysore Warriors. Skipper Manish Pandey also played a scintillating knock of 57 runs off 27 deliveries in the same match.

Though it seems like a day late and a dollar short for the Strikers, the Krishnappa Gowtham-led side will be heading to secure a win against the high-flying Mystics on Monday.

Ahead of the match between Shivamogga Strikers and Gulbarga Mystics; here is everything you need to know:

SS vs GMY Telecast

The Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 match between Shivamogga Strikers and Gulbarga Mystics will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

SS vs GMY Live Streaming

The Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 match between Shivamogga Strikers and Gulbarga Mystics will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SS vs GMY Match Details

The SS vs GMY match will be played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, August 22, at 3:00 pm IST.

SS vs GMY Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Manish Pandey

Vice-Captain: Rohan Kadam

Suggested Playing XI for SS vs GMY Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Krishnan Shrijith, Vinay Sagar

Batsmen: Devdutt Padikkal, Rohan Kadam, Manish Pandey, Jeswath Acharya

All-rounders: Krishnappa Gowtham, Ritesh Bhatkal

Bowlers: Pranav Bhatia, KC Cariappa, Abhilash Shetty

Shivamogga Strikers vs Gulbarga Mystics Possible Starting XI:

Shivamogga Strikers Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohan Kadam, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Vinay Sagar (wk), Stalin Hoover, Avinash D, Krishnappa Gowtham (c), Rajvir Wadhwa, KC Cariappa, MB Darshan, Smaran R, Utham Aiyappa

Gulbarga Mystics Predicted Starting Line-up: Manish Pandey(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rohan Patil, Jeswath Acharya, Krishnan Shrijith(wk), Codanda Ajit Karthik, Ritesh Bhatkal, Kushaal Wadhwani, Abhilash Shetty, Pranav Bhatia, Vidhwath Kaverappa

