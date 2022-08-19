SS vs HT Dream11 Prediction For Today: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs Maharaja Trophy T20 2022, August 19, Bengaluru, 3 pm IST

SS vs HT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Friday’s (August 19) Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 match between Shivamogga Strikers and Hubli Tigers: It’s a super Friday fixture in the Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 as the Shivamogga Strikers clash against the Mysore Warriors. The exciting encounter will unfold at the renowned M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Shivamogga Strikers are off to a horrific start, losing all of their matches so far in the tournament. The story wasn’t any different in their last match as they were thrashed by Bengaluru Blasters by 25 runs. The Krishnappa Gowtham-led side is at the bottom of the standings. Opener Rohan Kadam has been the only player to create any impact as the flamboyant batter has scored 290 runs in seven innings. The rest of the side must pull up their socks if the Strikers have to progress to the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the performance of the Hubli Tigers in the tournament has nothing to brag about either. With four losses, the Tigers are placed at the penultimate position in the standings. Opener Luvnith Sisodia has been the top scorer for the Tigers while V Koushik has scalped the most number of wickets for the Hubli Tigers.

Both sides will be looking to bounce back and turn their fortunes around on Friday.

Ahead of the match between Shivamogga Strikers and Hubli Tigers; here is everything you need to know:

SS vs HT Telecast

The Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 match between Shivamogga Strikers and Hubli Tigers will not be telecast in India.

SS vs HT Live Streaming

The Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 match between Shivamogga Strikers and Hubli Tigers will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SS vs HT Match Details

The SS vs HT match will be played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, August 19, at 3:00 pm IST.

SS vs HT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Luvnith Sisodia

Vice-Captain: Rohan Kadam

Suggested Playing XI for SS vs HT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Shishir Bhavane, Vinay Sagar

Batters: Gneshwar Naveen, Rohan Kadam, Krishnamurthy Siddharth

All-rounders: Tushar Singh, Krishnappa Gowtham, Luvnith Sisodia

Bowlers: Zahoor Farooqi, Utham Aiyappa, KC Cariappa

Shivamogga Strikers vs Hubli Tigers Possible XIs

Shivamogga Strikers Predicted Line-up: Rohan Kadam, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Vinay Sagar (wk), Stalin Hoover, Avinash D, Krishnappa Gowtham (c), Rajvir Wadhwa, KC Cariappa, MB Darshan, Smaran R, Utham Aiyappa

Hubli Tigers Predicted Line-up: Abhimanyu Mithun (c), B U Shivkumar, Liyan Khan, Gneshwar Naveen, Tushar Singh, Shishir Bhavane (wk), Luvnith Sisodia, Vasuki Koushik, Zahoor Farooqi, Saurabh Srivastava, Sagar Solanki

