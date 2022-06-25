SS vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 match between Salem Spartans and Nellai Royal Kings: In the fourth match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022, Salem Spartans will have a go at Nellai Royal Kings. The match will be conducted at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli.

Going into the Saturday game, Nellai Royal Kings will have an edge as they will be playing their second fixture of the season. In their first game, the team defeated Chepauk Super Gillies in the Super Over by one wicket. It was an intense cricket battle as both Kings and Gillies scored 184 runs in their 20 overs.

Sanjay Yadav was the star performer for his team with a knock of 87 runs while Laxmesha Suryaprakash also looked good with a knock of 62 runs. The Super Over again saw Yadav taking his team home by successfully scoring seven runs off three balls. The victory has pushed Nellai Royal Kings to second place in the points table.

Speaking of Salem Spartans, they will be playing their first game on Saturday. The team delivered a below-average performance last year. Spartans ended up in the last place in the points table with just two wins from seven league games. With players like Baba Aparajith, Ajitesh G, and Baba Indrajith in their ranks, Salem Spartans will hope for a good performance.

Ahead of the match between the Salem Spartans and Nellai Royal Kings, here is everything you need to know:

SS vs NRK Telecast

Salem Spartans vs Nellai Royal Kings game will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

SS vs NRK Live Streaming

The SS vs NRK fixture will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

SS vs NRK Match Details

Salem Spartans and Nellai Royal Kings will play against each other at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli at 7:15 PM IST on June 25, Saturday.

SS vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Murugan Ashwin

Vice-Captain - Baba Indrajith

Suggested Playing XI for SS vs NRK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: R Kavin, Ajitesh G

Batters: Baba Indrajith, Jafar Jamal, Laxmesha Suryaprakash

All-rounders: Baba Aparajith, Vijay Shankar, Sanjay Yadav

Bowlers: Murugan Ashwin, G Periyaswamy, Athisayaraj Davidson.

SS vs NRK2 Probable XIs:

Salem Spartans: Jafar Jamal, R Kavin (wk), S Ganesh, KH Gopinath, Daryl Ferrario (c), Lokesh Raj, Murugan Ashwin, G Periyaswamy, Pranav Kumar, Jeet Jain, Vijay Shankar

Nellai Royal Kings: M Shajahan, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Baba Aparajith, Ajitesh G, J Kumar CH, N Harish, H Trilok Nag, Athisayaraj Davidson, Baba Indrajith, Sanjay Yadav

