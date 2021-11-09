>SS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s WBBL 2021 match between Sydney Sixers Women and Brisbane Heat Women: In the 37th Women’s Big Bash League 2021 match, Sydney Sixers Women will be locking horns with Brisbane Heat Women. The encounter will be played at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide on November 09, Sunday at 09:05 AM IST.

Sydney Sixers Women are enjoying a decent campaign in the T10 Championship. The team hasn’t done much wrong in the league and are sitting at fourth place in the standings. Sydney Sixers are coming after defeating Hobart Hurricanes Women in their recent outing by 31 runs. The team successfully stopped Hobart at 110 when they were set to chase 142 runs.

Brisbane Heat Women, on the other hand, are second in the points table. The franchise is having a good tournament. They have won five matches while losing just three games. Brisbane Heat will also be high on confidence as they got better off Sydney Thunder in their last game by five wickets.

Advertisement

>Ahead of the match between Sydney Sixers Women and Brisbane Heat Women; here is everything you need to know:

>SS-W vs BH-W Telecast

Sony Sports Network will broadcast the Sydney Sixers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women game in India.

>SS-W vs BH-W Live Streaming

Fans can watch the Sydney Sixers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women match on the Sony LIV app and website.

>SS-W vs BH-W Match Details

The Sydney Sixers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women match will be played at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide at 09:05 AM IST on November 09, Tuesday.

>SS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Ellyse Perry

>Vice-Captain: Alyssa Healy

>Suggested Playing XI for SS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

>Wicketkeepers: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy

>Batters: Maddy Green, Laura Harris, Erin Burns

>All-rounders: Sammy-Jo Johnson, Ellyse Perry

>Bowlers: Sarah Aley, Stella Campbell, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Silver-holmes

>SS-W vs BH-W Probable XIs:

Sydney Sixers Women: Alyssa Healy(w), Ellyse Perry(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Maddy Darke, Lauren Smith, Sarah Aley, Hayley Silver-holmes, Stella Campbell

Brisbane Heat Women: Grace Harris, Beth Mooney(w), Jess Jonassen, Maddy Green, Laura Harris, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Amelia Kerr, Delissa Kimmince, Kirby Short(c), Mikayla Hinkley, Georgia Prestwidge

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here