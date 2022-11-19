SS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Big Bash League 2022 match between Sydney Sixers Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women: Sydney Sixers Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women will be hoping to end the league round on a promising note as they will clash against each other on Sunday at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney. Both teams have confirmed their qualification for the playoffs.

Sydney Sixers Women are at the top of the points table with as many as 10 wins from 13 league matches. They have won their last four consecutive matches and will walk into the Sunday game as favorites. Notably, with 21 points under their belt, Sixers Women have confirmed a berth in the final.

Hobart Hurricanes Women are third in the standings. From 13 league matches, the team has won seven games while losing five fixtures. Hurricanes need to win the Sunday game to avoid playing the Elimination game and directly qualify for the Challenger round.

Ahead of the match between Sydney Sixers Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women, here is everything you need to know:

SS-W vs HB-W Telecast

Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women game will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

SS-W vs HB-W Live Streaming

The match between the two sides will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

SS-W vs HB-W Match Details

The two teams will play against each other at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney at 8:10 AM IST on November 20, Sunday.

SS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Erin Burns

Vice-Captain - Ashleigh Gardner

Suggested Playing XI for SS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy, Lizelle Lee

Batters: Mignon du Preez, Erin Burns, Ashleigh Gardner

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Maitlan Brown, Heather Graham

Bowlers: Molly Strano, Sophie Ecclestone, Hayley Jensen

SS-W vs HB-W Probable XIs:

Sydney Sixers Women: Angelina Genford, Alyssa Healy (wk), Suzie Bates, Ellyse Perry (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Nicole Bolton, Maitlan Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Stella Campbell, Erin Burns, Sophie Ecclestone

Hobart Hurricanes Women: Mignon du Preez, Elyse Villani (c), Lizelle Lee (wk), Nicola Carey, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Hayley Jensen, Maisy Gibson, Ruth Johnston, Heather Graham, Rachel Trenaman

