>SS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Big Bash League 2021 Match between Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women: The 2021 edition of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) is set to kick off on Thursday, with Ellyse Perry’s Sydney Sixers Women (SS-W) squaring off against Meg Lanning-led Melbourne Stars Women (MS-W) in the tournament opener. The opening match of WBBL will take place at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Thursday, and it is scheduled to begin at 02:10 pm (IST).

In the previous edition of the league, Melbourne Stars Women finished as runner-up and this time around, they will aim to go all the way. However, they will enter the tournament this year as a weaker side on paper compared to last year following the departure of their top English duo – Katherine Burnt and Natalie Sciver.

In contrast, the Ellyse Perry-led outfit has increased its firepower at the top of the order by signing Indian teenage sensation Shafali Verma.Shafali is expected to open Sydney Sixers’s innings this year alongside world-class Alyssa Healy.

In the head to head battle, Melbourne Stars are ahead as they won six games out of 12 matches in the past while one encounter was abandoned.

>Here are all the details about today’s Women’s Big Bash League 2021match between Sydney Sixers Women and Melbourne Stars Women:

>SS-W vs MS-W Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for SS-W vs MS-W match in India.

>SS-W vs MS-W Live Streaming

The match between SS-W vs MS-W can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app in India.

>SS-W vs MS-W Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, October 14 at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. The SS-W vs MS-W match will start at 02:10 pm (IST).

>SS-W vs MS-W captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Ellyse Perry

Vice-Captain: Shafali Verma

>SS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning, Elyse Villani, Nicole Bolton

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Gall

Bowlers: Stella Campbell, Annabel Sutherland, Linsey Smith

>SS-W vs MS-W probable playing XI:

>Sydney Sixers Women Predicted Playing XI: Ellyse Perry (captain), Alyssa Healy (wicket-keeper), Shafali Verma, Ashleigh Gardner, Nicole Bolton, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Emma Hughes, Angela Reakes

>Melbourne Stars Women Predicted Playing XI: Meg Lanning (captain), Linsey Smith, Tess Flintoff, Erin Osbourne, Nicole Faltum (wicket-keeper), Kimberley Garth, Annabel Sutherland, Elyse Villani, Maia Bouchier, Rhys McKenna, Georgia Gall

