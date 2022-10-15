SS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Big Bash League 2022 match between Sydney Sixers Women and Melbourne Stars Women: Sydney Sixers Women will be eager to record their second consecutive victory in the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 when they will face Melbourne Stars Women in the sixth match. The high-profile encounter is scheduled to be played at the Ray Mitchell Oval in Harrup Park on October 16, Sunday.

Sydney Sixers Women defeated Adelaide Strikers Women in their first match. Batting first in the game, they scored 151 runs as Suzie Bates hammered 82 runs off 67 balls. Chasing the total, Strikers were restricted to 134 runs with Sophie Ecclestone picking four wickets at an economy rate of 4.2. The team will aim to continue the fine performance both with the bat and the ball.

On the other hand, the Melbourne Stars are expected to give a tough fight to the Sixers on Sunday. The team has a good squad with players like Sasha Maloney, Alice Capsey, Sophie Day, and Lauren Winfield.

Ahead of the match between Sydney Sixers Women and Melbourne Stars Women, here is everything you need to know:

SS-W vs MS-W Telecast

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women’s game will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

SS-W vs MS-W Live Streaming

The match between the two sides will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

SS-W vs MS-W Match Details

The two teams will play against each other at the Ray Mitchell Oval in Harrup Park at 8:10 AM IST on October 16, Sunday.

SS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Alyssa Healy

Vice-Captain - Alice Capsey

Suggested Playing XI for SS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Lauren Winfield, Alyssa Healy

Batters: Alice Capsey, Suzie Bates, Ashleigh Gardner

All-rounders: Anabel Sutherland, Maitlan Brown, Ellyse Perry

Bowlers: Sophie Day, Sophie Ecclestone, Sasha Maloney

SS-W vs MS-W Probable XIs:

Sydney Sixers Women: Erin Burns, Nicole Bolton, Maitlan Brown, Alyssa Healy (wk), Suzie Bates, Ellyse Perry (c), Angelina Genford, Lauren Cheatle, Kate Peterson, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Ecclestone

Melbourne Stars Women: Rhys McKenna, Sasha Maloney, Alice Capsey, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum (c), Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Anabel Sutherland, Lauren Winfield, O Henry, Sophie Reid

