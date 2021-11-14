>SS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Big Bash League 2021 Match between Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women: Sydney Sixers Women will square off against Sydney Thunder Women on Sunday, November 14, in the 46th match of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL). The match between the two city rivals will be played at the Harrup Park, Mackay and it is slated to begin at 08:10 am (IST).

The Hannah Darlington-led Sydney Thunder are having a disastrous campaign in the ongoing season of the WBBL. They are sitting at the bottom of the WBBL 2021 points table and are almost out of contention for the playoff berth. ST-W have managed to win just two games out of the ten matches they have played so far this season. They were beaten six times while two matches had no results.

The Ellyse Perry-led Sydney Sixers are placed at the sixth spot in the standings with four wins from ten games. They have lost five games this season while one match was abandoned. In their most recent game, they were beaten at the hands of Adelaide Strikers Women by 8 wickets.

Here are all the details about today’s Women’s Big Bash League 2021 match between Sydney Sixers Women and Sydney Thunder Women:

>SS-W vs ST-W Telecast

The match between Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

>SS-W vs ST-W Live Streaming

The match between Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app in India.

>SS-W vs ST-W Match Details

The match between Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women will be played on Sunday, November 14 at Harrup Park, Mackay. The SS-W vs ST-W match will start at 08:10 am (IST).

>SS-W vs ST-W captain, vice-captain

>Captain: Ashleigh Gardner

>Vice-captain: Sammy-Jo Johnson

>SS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Team Prediction

>Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

>Batters: Phoebe Litchfield, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma

>Allrounders: Deepti Sharma, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry

>Bowlers: Samantha Bates, Radha Yadav, Stella Campbell

>SS-W vs ST-W probable playing XI

>Sydney Sixers Women Possible Starting XI: Ashleigh Gardner, Nicole Bolton, Shafali Verma, Alyssa Healy (WK), Ellyse Perry (C), Angela Reakes, Maitlan Brown, Radha Yadav, Claire Moore, Stella Campbell, Emma Hughes

>Sydney Thunder Women Possible Starting XI: Phoebe Litchfield, Corinne Hall, Smriti Mandhana, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Sammy-Jo Johnson, Deepti Sharma, Anika Learoyd, Hannah Darlington (c), Lauren Smith, Isabelle Wong, Samantha Bates

