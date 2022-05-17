SSCS vs BLS Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022, May 17, 9:15 PM IST

SSCS vs BLS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 match between Soufriere Sulphur City Stars and Babonneau Leatherbacks: Soufriere Sulphur City Stars will go head-to-head against Babonneau Leatherbacks in the upcoming St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 match on Tuesday at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground.

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars are yet to lose a game in the T10 Championship. With three back-to-back victories, the team is topping the Group A points table. The team defeated South Castries Lions in its last league match by seven runs. Shani Mesmain was the top performer for his side as he scored not out 59 runs off just 28 balls to propel his team to a score of 105. In the second innings, Shami picked three wickets to restrict the opposition to 98 runs.

Coming to Babonneau Leatherbacks, they are on a two-match winning streak. The team has so far collected five points to sit at a place below Sulphar City in the standings. Leatherbacks registered a nail-biting victory over Gros Islet Cannon Blasters by eight runs.

Ahead of the match between Soufriere Sulphur City Stars and Babonneau Leatherbacks, here is everything you need to know:

SSCS vs BLS Telecast

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars vs Babonneau Leatherbacks game will not be telecast in India.

SSCS vs BLS Live Streaming

The St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SSCS vs BLS Match Details

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars and Babonneau Leatherbacks will play at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St. Lucia at 9:15 PM IST on May 17, Tuesday.

SSCS vs BLS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Xytus Emmanuel

Vice-Captain: Shervon Joseph

Suggested Playing XI for SSCS vs BLS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Julian Sylvester, Alvin Lafeuille

Batters: Alex Joseph, Xytus Emmanuel, Bradley Marquis

All-rounders: Caleb Thomas, Shani Mesmain, Shervon Joseph

Bowlers: Jervaughn Charles, Devon Eugene, Wayne Prospere

SSCS vs BLS Probable XIs

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars: Ashely Hippoltye, Shani Mesmain, Julian Sylvester(wk), Jervan Charles, Dalius Monrose, Xytus Emmanuel, Jaquain Mesmain, Acquinas Sylvester, Bradley Tisson, Kevin Gassie, Wayne Prospere

Babonneau Leatherbacks: Anselm Gittens, Alex Joseph, Caleb Thomas, Shervon Joseph, Alvin Lafeuille, Devon Eugene, Jevaughn Charles, Sanjay Hayle, Steven Abraham(wk), Kerry John, Bradley Marquis

