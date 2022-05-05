SSD vs ECC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2022 match between Seaside CC and Evergreen CC: Seaside will aim to make a comeback to the winning ways when they will play against Evergreen in two consecutive games on Thursday. Seaside are in a dire need of a victory to stay afloat in the league. They are currently the wooden spooners of ECS Sweden 2022 with three losses from four matches.

Seaside CC were outshined by Helsingborg Stars in their last league match by 30 runs and one wicket respectively. In the two matches, the Stars bowlers dominated as they restricted Seaside to 94 and 95 runs respectively.

Evergreen CC, on the other hand, are the best team for ECS Sweden 2022. They have won all four league games to occupy the top position in the points table. In their last two games against Jonkoping, the team scored 100 and 102 runs respectively to record wins by five and seven wickets.

Ahead of the match between Seaside CC and Evergreen CC, here is everything you need to know:

SSD vs ECC Telecast

Seaside CC vs Evergreen CC game will not be telecast in India

SSD vs ECC Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Sweden 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SSD vs ECC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona at 12:30 PM IST on May 05, Thursday.

SSD vs ECC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Yasir Malik

Vice-Captain - Umar Nawaz

Suggested Playing XI for SSD vs ECC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Niaz Mohammad

Batters: Gautam Bharti, Shahid Sarwar, Umair Chaudhary

All-rounders: Awais Naeem, Imran Kiyani, Umar Nawaz, Yasir Malik

Bowlers: Aditya Arora, Muhammed Qadeer, Mujtaba Hakim

SSD vs ECC Probable XIs:

Seaside CC: Niaz Mohammad, Praveen Kumar Jr, Umair Chaudary (wk), Shafat Ali Syed, Anil Gadariya, Yasir Malik, Aditya Arora (c), Mujtaba Hakim, Aditya Somvanshi, Kartik Chari, Gautam Bharti

Evergreen CC: Saqib Lateef, Abdul Basit, Imran Kiyani, Ahmed Ali(c), Umar Nawaz, Rajiv Swain, Mohammed Qadeer, Haris Idrees(wk), Abdullah Muhammed, Shahid Sarwar, Awais Naeem

