SSS vs TGS Dream11 Team Prediction For Nature Isle T10 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, May 24, 9:30 PM IST

SSS vs TGS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Nature Isle T10 2022 match between Sari Sari Sunrisers and Titou Gorge Splashers: Sari Sari Sunrisers and Titou Gorge Splashers will meet for the first time in the Nature Isle T10 2022 on Tuesday, May 24.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Sari Sari Sunrisers are at the bottom of the points table after losing their first game to Brana Auto Warriors. The team endured an eight-wicket defeat after failing to defend the score of 109 runs in their ten overs. Joel Mingo was the standout performer for the team as he hammered 58 runs off 30 balls. However, the bowlers lacked rhythm in the second innings.

Titou Gorge Splashers, on the other hand, defeated Valley Hikers in their opening game by 45 runs. Splashers have one of the best batting units in the competition. In their opening game as well, they smacked 119 runs in ten overs. Splashers will hope to continue the fine run with the bat on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Sari Sari Sunrisers and Titou Gorge Splashers, here is everything you need to know:

SSS vs TGS Telecast

Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Titou Gorge Splashers game will not be telecast in India

SSS vs TGS Live Streaming

The Nature Isle T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SSS vs TGS Match Details

SSS vs TGS match will be played at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica at 09:30 PM IST on May 24, Tuesday.

SSS vs TGS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Keron James

Vice-captain: Joel Mingo

Advertisement

Suggested Playing XI for SSS vs TGS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Jerlani Robinson

Batters: Cheston Dangleben, Junior Jervier, Keron James, Odiamar Honore

All-rounders: Stephan Pascal, Joel Mingo, Shaheim Ceasar

Bowlers: John Matthew, Romaine Paris, Anil Fontaine

SSS vs TGS Probable XIs

Sari Sari Sunrisers: Sebastien Brumant, Cheston Dangleben, Keron James, Mikael Delsol, Kirt Martin, Stephan Pascal, Casimir Benjamin (c) & (Wk), Anil Fontaine, Clyde Pierre-Louis, Joel Mingo, Kyron Phillip, Nickson Athanaze, Romaine Paris

Titou Gorge Splashers: John Matthew, Junior Jervier, Odiamar Honore, Tyrone George, Malakai Xavier, Sarwan Lockhart, Elton Mark, Kassim Peltier, Shaheim Ceasar, Vivian Titre, Niall Payne, Jerlani Robinson, Lluvio Charles

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here