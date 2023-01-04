SSS vs TGS Dream11 Team Prediction: Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Titou Gorge Splashers Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Wednesday's Nature Isle T10 League 2022-23 match, January 4, Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica, 12:00 am IST

SSS v TGS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Nature Isle T10 League 2022-23 match between Sari Sari Sunrisers and Titou Gorge Splashers: Sari Sari Sunrisers will take on Titou Gorge Splashers in the 27th match of the Nature Isle T10 League on Wednesday. The Sunrisers have had a mixed season so far winning four and losing four of their eight games in the Nature Isle T10 league this campaign as they are placed third on the points table.

The Sari Sari Sunrisers are going through a rough patch at the moment, losing their last two games. They lost their last match against Barana Aute Warriors by a margin of 21 runs. Titou Gorge Splashers also succumbed to a defeat against Champagne Reef Divers in their last encounter.

The Splashers are currently placed fifth in the Nature Isle T10 league table with three victories from their eight fixtures so far. The Titou Gorge Splashers managed to beat the Sari Sari Sunrisers the last time both teams faced each other, giving a psychological edge to the former.

Ahead of the match between Sari Sari Sunrisers and Titou Gorge Splashers; here is everything you need to know:

SSS vs TGS Telecast

None of the channels will be broadcasting the Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Titou Gorge Splashers Nature Isle T10 League match in India

SSS vs TGS Live Streaming

The Nature Isle T10 League 2022 match between Sari Sari Sunrisers and Titou Gorge Splashers will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SSS vs TGS Match Details

The SSS vs TGS Nature Isle T10 League 2022-23 match will be played at the Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica on Wednesday, January 4, at 12:00 am IST.

SSS vs TGS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sadrack Descartes

Vice-Captain: Jerlani Robinson

Suggested Playing XI for SSS vs TGS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Jerlani Robinson, Casimir Benjamin

Batter: Seandell Regis, Tahj Tavernier, Kershaski Jno Lewis

All-rounders: Sadrack Descartes, Malakai Xavier, Vivian Titre

Bowlers: Redhead Nicklaus, Niall Payne, Kimiah Straun

Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Titou Gorge Splashers Possible Starting XI:

Sari Sari Sunrisers Predicted Starting Line-up: Stephan Pascal, Casimir Benjamin, Kershaski Jno Lewis, Kirsten Casimir, Jason Paris, Adrien Matthew, Redhead Nicklaus, Abishai Etienne, Kimiah Straun, Sadrack Descartes, Shane Shillingford

Titou Gorge Splashers Predicted Starting Line-up: Jerlani Robinson, Tahj Tavernier, Seandell Regis, Junior Jervier, Niall Payne, Kharmal Hamilton, Shaheim Ceasar, Fitz Frederick, John Matthew, Vivian Titre, Malakai Xavier

