SSS vs VH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Nature Isle T10 2022 match between Sari Sari Sunrisers and Valley Hikers: The laggards of the Nature Isle T10 2022 points table, Sari Sari Sunrisers and Valley Hikers will play against each other on Friday, May 27, at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica. The two teams are struggling in the competition and need to come up with better performances to stay alive in the race.

Sari Sari Sunrisers are second-last with two losses and one win. They lost their first two games against BAW and TGS by eight wickets and two runs. Following two consecutive losses, the team won its first game against CRD by one run. It was an exemplary bowling performance by the Sunrisers as they restricted CRD to 90 runs.

Advertisement

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Valley Hikers have also experienced the same fortunes as Sari Sari Sunrisers. The team is placed a rung below Hikers despite the same points due to a poor net run rate. Hikers’ broke the shackles in their previous game by outplaying BAW by seven wickets.

Ahead of the match between Sari Sari Sunrisers and Valley Hikers, here is everything you need to know:

SSS vs VH Telecast

Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Valley Hikers game will not be telecast in India.

SSS vs VH Live Streaming

The Nature Isle T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SSS vs VH Match Details

SSS vs VH match will be played at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica at 12:00 AM IST on May 27, Friday.

SSS vs VH Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain - Casimir Benjamin

Vice-Captain - Kyle James

Suggested Playing XI for SSS vs VH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Casimir Benjamin

Batters: John Fabien, Kyle James, Clemenson Leblanc

All-rounders: Kyle Cabey, Kyron Phillip, Kirt Martin, Stephan Pascal

Bowlers: Delaney Alexander, Jamie James, Romaine Paris

SSS vs VH Probable XIs:

Sari Sari Sunrisers: Stephan Pascal, Casimir Benjamin (C & WK), Romaine Paris, Cheston Dangleben, Keron James, Kirt Martin, Anil Fontaine, Mikael Delsol, Kyron Phillip, Clyde Pierre-Louis, Sebastien Brumant

Valley Hikers: Jamie James, Sharkeem Thomas, Kevin James (C), Kyle Cabey, Yawani Regis (WK), John Fabien, Kyle James, Jesse Marcellin, Clemenson Leblanc, Quinton Hilaire, Delaney Alexander

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here