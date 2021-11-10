Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Dream11, ST-W vs PS-W Dream11 Latest Update, ST-W vs PS-W Dream11 Win, ST-W vs PS-W Dream11 App, ST-W vs PS-W Dream11 2021, ST-W vs PS-W Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, ST-W vs PS-W Dream11 Live Streaming

ST-W vs PS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s WBBL 2021 match between Sydney Thunder Women and Perth Scorchers Women:

In the 41st match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021, Sydney Thunder Women will be going up against Perth Scorchers Women. The Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide will host the much-anticipated game of cricket on November 11, Thursday, at 07:55 AM IST.

This is the second time that Sydney Thunder Women and Perth Scorchers Women will be facing each other in WBBL 2021. The previous game between the two sides ended up with Perth thrashing Sydney by a massive 81 runs. Sophie Devine was the star performer for Perth as she slammed an impressive century. The team scored 186 runs in their 20 overs and then restricted Sydney Thunder at 105 as Alana King picked up a four-wicket haul.

Talking about the overall performance, Sydney Thunder Women are languishing at the last place in the standings. The team has won just two while losing as many as six games. Perth Scorchers Women, on the other hand, have been splendid in the competition so far. The team is second in the points table with six victories from ten league matches.

Ahead of the match between Sydney Thunder Women and Perth Scorchers Women; here is everything you need to know:

ST-W vs PS-W Telecast

Sony Sports Network holds the rights for telecasting Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women game in India.

ST-W vs PS-W Live Streaming

The match between Sydney Thunder Women and Perth Scorchers Women will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

ST-W vs PS-W Match Details

Sydney Thunder Women will face Perth Scorchers Women at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide at 07:55 AM IST on November 11, Thursday.

ST-W vs PS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Sammy Jo Johnson

Vice-Captain- Beth Mooney

Suggested Playing XI for ST-W vs PS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Beth Mooney

Batters: Corinne Hall, Smriti Mandhana, Chloe Piparo

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Heather Graham, Deepti Sharma, Sammy Jo Johnson

Bowlers: Alana King, Lilly Mills, Lauren Smith

ST-W vs PS-W Probable XIs:

Sydney Thunder Women: Hannah Darlington (c), Sammy Jo Johnson, Smriti Mandhana, Phoebe Litchfield, Deepti Sharma, Lauren Smith, Issy Wong, Emily Smith (wk), Samantha Bates, Corinne Hall, Anika Learoyd

Perth Scorchers Women: Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Chamari Athapaththu, Chloe Piparo, Mathilda Carmichael, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel, Samantha Betts, Marizanne Kapp, Heather Graham, Alana King

