>STA vs CHA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 match 25 between Stallions and Challenger: The Stallions will clash against Challenger in their next natch of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 on Tuesday, January 18. The match will be hosted at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara at 9:00 am IST. The Stallions have just two wins from seven league matches so far and are languishing at the bottom of the points table with four points. In their previous game, they lost against the Titans by eight wickets failing to defend their total of 134 runs.

Challenger have three wins and need another win to confirm their slot in the playoffs. They too lost their last league match by failing to defend their total of 157 runs against the Warriors. With both sides rooting for a win here, the upcoming contest between the two is expected to be tough. And fans here can check the possible line-up, Dream11 details below:

Advertisement

>STA vs CHA Telecast

Stallions vs Challenger game will not be telecast in India.

>STA vs CHA Live Streaming

The STA vs CHA encounter will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>STA vs CHA Match Details

The STA vs CHA match will be hosted at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara from 9:00 am IST onwards, on Tuesday, January 18.

>STA vs CHA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Milan Mistry

Vice-Captain: Yash

>Suggested Playing XI for STA vs CHA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Aayush Rai

Batters: Dhruv Patel, Aayush Rai, Yash, Yatharath Gunchala

Advertisement

All-rounder: Milan Mistry, Rajvir J Jadav

Bowlers: Pratik Ghodadra, Riyazhusen Diwan, Jaypal V Chad, Karan Umatt

>STA vs CHA Probable XIs:

Stallions: Mit Mangukiya, Amit S Bhandari, Dhairya Pandey, Parikshit Patidar (C), Smith Thakar, Dhruv Patel (WK), Pradeep Yadav, Milan Mistry, Pahal Agrawal, Vishal Solanki, Karan Umatt

Challenger: Dhruv N Patel, Aayush Rai (WK), Pratik Salunke, Abhijeet, Yatharath Gunchala, Rajvir J Jadav, Yash (C), Pratik Ghodadra, Jainil M Bhatt, Jaypal V Chad, Riyazhusen Diwan

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here