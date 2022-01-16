>STA vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021/22 match between Melbourne Stars and Brisbane Heat: Brisbane Heat will go one-on-one against Melbourne Stars in the 51st match of the BBL 2021-22. The encounter is scheduled to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground at 01:45 PM IST on January 16, Sunday.

Both Melbourne Stars and Brisbane Heat will be desperate to win the Sunday match as the result can play an important role in deciding the fate of the two teams in the tournament. Heat and Stars are struggling in the tournament. They need to win all their upcoming league matches to have an outside chance of making it to the top five.

Melbourne Stars are currently sixth in the points table with five victories and seven losses. The team suffered a loss against Adelaide Strikers in their last game as they failed to chase 156 runs in 20 overs.

Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, are placed a position behind the Melbourne Stars in the tournament. They have just three from their 11 league matches. Brisbane were also hammered by Strikers in their last encounter by a massive 71 runs.

>Ahead of the match between Melbourne Stars and Brisbane Heat; here is everything you need to know:

>STA vs HEA Telecast

STA vs HEA match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

>STA vs HEA Live Streaming

The Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>STA vs HEA Match Details

The Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat contest will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground at 01:45 PM IST on January 16, Sunday.

>STA vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Glenn Maxwell

Vice-Captain- Chris Lynn

>Suggested Playing XI for STA vs HEA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke

Batters: Chris Lynn, Sam Heazlett, Hilton Cartwright

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Beau Webster

Bowlers: Mujeeb ur Rahman, Adam Zampa, Xavier Bartlett, Qais Ahmad

>STA vs HEA Probable XIs:

Melbourne Stars: Brody Couch, Haris Rauf, Beau Webster, Joe Clarke (wk), Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Qais Ahmad, Joe Burns, Nick Larkin, Sam Rainbird, Adam Zampa

Brisbane Heat: Tom Cooper (c), Will Prestwidge, Chris Lynn, Ben Duckett (wk), Sam Heazlett, Lachlan Pfeffer, Jake Lehmann, Xavier Bartlett, Mark Steketee, David Grant, Mujeeb ur Rahman

