>STA vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021-22 match between Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes: Melbourne Stars will host the Hobart Hurricanes in the 56th match of the Big Bash League 2021-22 on Wednesday, January 19. The game will be hosted at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) from 2:20 PM IST onwards. The upcoming game is a crucial one for both sides, considering their position in the tournament.

The Stars kept their playoff hopes alive by defeating Brisbane Heat in the previous match, which left them in sixth place with 22 points to their name. On the other hand, the Hobart Hurricanes are also coming into this fixture after winning against Melbourne Renegades. With seven wins from 13 games, they have 27 points under their belt. They will be looking to continue their winning momentum with an eye on the playoffs. Another exciting contest is on the cards on Wednesday and fans here can check STA vs HUR Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

>STA vs HUR Telecast

STA vs HUR match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

>STA vs HUR Live Streaming

The Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>STA vs HUR Match Details

The Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes contest will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne at 02:20 PM IST on Wednesday, January 19.

>STA vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Adam Zampa

>Vice-Captain: Matthew Wade

>Suggested Playing XI for STA vs HUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Joe Clarke

>Batters: Hilton Cartwright, Peter Handscomb, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott

>Allrounders: Glenn Maxwell, D’Arcy Short

>Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Thomas Rogers, Sandeep Lamichhane

>STA vs HUR Probable XIs

>Melbourne Stars: Joe Clarke (WK), Glenn Maxwell (C), Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Joe Burns, Brody Couch, Sam Rainbird, Adam Zampa, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ahmad Daniyal

>Hobart Hurricanes: Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott (WK), Matthew Wade (C), D’Arcy Short, Tim David, Peter Handscomb, Jordan Thompson, Thomas Rogers, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane, Josh Kann

