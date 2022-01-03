STA vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Big Bash League 2021/22 match, January 03, 01:45 PM IST

>STA vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021/22 match between Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades: Melbourne Stars will face Melbourne Renegades in the 33rd match of Big Bash League 2021. The match is scheduled to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne at 01:45 PM IST on January 03, Monday.

Melbourne Stars will be playing a depleted side on Monday as their ten players and eight support staff members have tested positive for the virus. The team lost their last game to Perth Scorchers by 50 runs as they introduced four new local players into their team. Stars are currently sixth in the points table with three victories and four losses.

Melbourne Renegades, on the other hand, are enduring a dismal ride in the Championship. They started the tournament with a victory over Adelaide Strikers but since then have struggled to taste success. Renegades are languishing at last place with five losses from seven league matches. Their last game against Sydney Sixers was washed out due to rain.

>Ahead of the match between Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades; here is everything you need to know:

>STA vs REN Telecast

STA vs REN match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

>STA vs REN Live Streaming

The Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>STA vs REN Match Details

The Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades contest will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne at 01:45 PM IST on January 03, Monday.

>STA vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Hilton Cartwright

Vice-Captain- Shaun Marsh

>Suggested Playing XI for STA vs REN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Joe Clarke, Sam Harper

Batters: Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Hilton Cartwright

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Qais Ahmad, Haris Rauf

>STA vs REN Probable XIs:

Melbourne Stars: Joe Clarke (wk), Tom Rogers, Glenn Maxwell (c), Charlie Wakim, Justin Avendano, Xavier Crone, Qais Ahmad, Brody Couch, Haris Rauf, Hilton Cartwright, Tom O’ Connell

Melbourne Renegades: Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch, Mackenzie Harvey, Shaun Marsh, Jack Prestwidge, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Reece Topley, Zahir Khan, Nic Maddinson (c), Mohammad Nabi

