STA vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Big Bash League 2021/22 match, December 10, 01:45 PM IST

>STA vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021/22 match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder: In the seventh match of the Big Bash League 2021-22, Melbourne Stars will square off against Sydney Thunder. Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne will host the match at 01:45 PM IST on December 10, Friday.

Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder started the T20 league in a contrasting manner. Stars couldn’t make an impact in their first match as they ended up losing to Sydney Sixers by a massive 152 runs. The team suffered a collapse while chasing a massive target of 214 and scored just 61 runs. Stars need to deliver much better performance on Friday to shed their tag of wooden spooners.

On the contrary, Sydney Thunder easily collected four points by registering a convincing victory over Brisbane Heat. Playing their first match, Thunder comfortably chased 141 in 17.1 overs to win the match by seven wickets. The team is currently occupying third place in the points table.

>Ahead of the match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder; here is everything you need to know:

>STA vs THU Telecast

STA vs THU match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

>STA vs THU Live Streaming

The Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>STA vs THU Match Details

The Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder contest will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne at 01:45 PM IST on December 10, Friday.

>STA vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Alex Ross

Vice-Captain- Glenn Maxwell

>Suggested Playing XI for STA vs THU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Joe Clarke, Sam Billings

Batters: Alex Ross, Alex Hales, Nick Larkin

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Tanveer Sangha, Adam Zampa, Samuel Elliott

>STA vs THU Probable XIs:

Melbourne Stars: Joe Clarke, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (c), Marcus Stoinis, Andre Russell, Hilton Cartwright, Samuel Elliot, Brody Couch, Adam Zampa, Qais Ahmad, Nathan Coulter Nile

Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Sam Whiteman, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings (wk), Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Chris Green (c), Nathan McAndrew, Gurinder Sandhu, Tanveer Sangha

