>STA vs TW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League 2022 match between Star CC and Tunbridge Wells: Star CC will take on Tunbridge Wells in the seventh match of the European Cricket League 2022. The two teams will be playing their first match against each other at the Cartama Oval at 3:30 pm IST on February 8, Tuesday.

Star CC need to make amends in their strategies and make a comeback in the tournament at the earliest. The team started off on a dismal note by losing their first two games against the Austrian Cricket Tigers and Helsinki Titans. In both the games, bowlers looked out of form as they conceded 161 and 99 runs in ten overs.

Tunbridge Wells did made a dream start to the league by winning their first two games. They defeated Svanholm and Helsinki Titans by eight wickets and ten runs respectively. All the players are looking in good tough and thus the club is favorites to win the Tuesday game.

>Ahead of the match between Star CC and Tunbridge Wells; here is everything you need to know:

>STA vs TW Telecast

STA vs TW match will not be telecast in India.

>STA vs TW Live Streaming

The Star CC vs Tunbridge Wells game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>STA vs TW Match Details

The Star CC vs Tunbridge Wells contest will be played at Cartama Oval in Cartama at 3:30 pm IST on February 8, Tuesday.

>STA vs TW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Ranjith Maniarasan

Vice-Captain- Marcus O’Riordan

Suggested Playing XI for STA vs TW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Chris Williams, Advyth Manepalli

Batters: Viraj Bhatia, Alex Williams, Roshan Vishwanath

All-rounders: Christian Davis, Marcus O’Riordan, Ranjith Maniarasan

Bowlers: Bailey Wightman, Ansh Trivedi, Shiva Balasubramanian

>STA vs TW Probable XIs:

>Star CC: Ranjith Maniarasan, Rahul Shah, Roshan Vishwanath, Advyth Manepalli, Ansh Trivedi, Shiv Karan, Rutvij Thumar, Shiva Balasubramanian, Farhad Chinigar, Harpal Virdee, Jatin Madan

>Tunbridge Wells: Chris Williams, Viraj Bhatia, Alex Williams, Ian McLean, Hugo Williams, Marcus O’Riordan, Bailey Wightman, Jonny Shepherdson, Michael Waller, Christian Davis, Dave Smith

