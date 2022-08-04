Star Bangladesh All-Rounder May be In Trouble For Social Media Post

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan may be in for a tussle with his own Board. The star all-rounder had recently posted a tweet which was a sponsorship announcement with a betting company called “Betwinner News." Now the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has taken an offense to this social media post, declaring that they won’t allow such an association. They also added that they will serve him a show-cause notice.

“There are two things. Firstly there is no chance of taking permission because we won’t give permission. If there is anything related to betting we won’t give any permission, Nazmul said. “That means he did not ask any permission from us. Second, we have to know whether he had really signed a deal or not," he told Cricbuzz.com.

“In today’s meeting the issue was raised and we said how can it happen, because it is impossible. If that happens ask him immediately. Serve him notice and ask him how it happened because the board will not allow it. If it is related with betting we won’t allow that. We have said that today," he added further.

“Some are saying in the board that it might not be related with that (Betwinner is an online gambling portal) and in that case we are unable to take a decision. Still I have asked them to know it as soon as possible. Board’s stance is very clear that it is impossible for us.

“[But] first we have to know what he has done. This (betting related activities) is not only in cricket but in this country it is prohibited and the law does not permit it. This is a serious issue. We cannot depend on Facebook posting or things like that we have to investigate it. If it is true, than board will take necessary steps," Nazmul added.

Earlier the all-rounder was banned from international cricket for a year in 2019 after he accepted three charges of breaching the ICC’s anti-corruption code.

