Although the T20 World Cup 2022 is some time away, fans are already figuring out what would India’s possible bowling lineup be. High chance that Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah will spearhead this attack, but not Mohammed Shami.

Shami is among the top performers of Indian cricket as he has played his role to perfection in challenging conditions. He led the Indian attack alongside Jasprit Bumrah in South Africa and England and came out as someone who can lead this bowling attack for years to come.

Moreover, the 31-year-old played for Gujarat Titans this season and won the trophy for the first time in his IPL career. For the last couple of years, he had been playing for Punjab Kings where he ended up being the top wicket taker in 2021.

Nonetheless, India’s star pacer Mohammed Shami may not be playing the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia at all. In-fact the senior cricketer is not part of the scheme of things, according to a report in news agency ‘ANI.’ One of the premier bowlers in Indian line-up, Shami led the bowling attack alongside Jasprit Bumrah when the T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE, and has been among the wickets in IPL as well.

In the 2022 edition, he picked up 20 wickets playing for Gujarat Titans. In 2021, his wicket tally was 19, 2020 he again had 20 scalps to his name. Despite a string of good performances, his potential exclusion can come under scrutiny.

“Selectors are not seeing Shami for T20 World Cup as he is not fit for the format. Selectors want to invest in young bowlers and give them maximum chances before the World Cup in Australia. They might pick Bhuvneshwar Kumar as one of the senior bowlers but probably Shami could miss the Australia flight this time for the T20 World Cup," a source told ANI.

