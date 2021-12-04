Stars Have Aligned, Very Special to Come Back to Mumbai And Achieve Something Like This: Ajaz Patel

Ajaz Patel on Saturday created history by becoming only the third player in Test history to claim all 10 wickets in an innings. The Mumbai-born New Zealand spinner termed the feat as “surreal’ calling it a special occasion for his entire family.

Ajaz dismissed Mohammed Siraj for his 10th wicket during the post-lunch session of the second day of the second Test against India in Mumbai. He thus joined an elite company including Jim Laker and Anil Kumble as the only bowlers to have achieved one of the rarest of feats in cricket.

“Obviously quite a special occasion for me; not only me, my wife, my mom and dad, my family," a beaming Ajaz told the broadcasters on Saturday. “A very special day for me for sure. To be honest, it’s pretty surreal, I don’t think you ever believe you are going to achieve something like that. To be able to do that in my career is pretty special."

What makes the occasion even more special for the left-arm spinner is the fact that he was born in Mumbai but left for New Zealand with his family when he was eight-year-old.

“By the grace of God, I am very fortunate, the stars have aligned for me, having an occasion like that here in Mumbai. To be born here and then come back here and achieve something like that is pretty special," Ajaz said.

“I am in very illustrious company with Kumble sir as well," he added.

When asked out of the ten, which wicket he considers as the most special, the 33-year-old said, “Don’t really have any one in particular, it’s just about finding good rhythm and just being repetitive and asking good questions of the batters."

