Stat Attack: From Top Run-getter to Most Titles, A Look at The Top Numbers in ICC T20 World Cup History

The 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is underway at the home of the reigning champions Australia. Four teams from the first round will advance to the Super 12 stage where India, Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are already waiting.

The inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in South Africa was conquered by MS Dhoni’s young Indian side. India haven’t won the title since then as it has transferred from Pakistan (2009) to England (2010), West Indies (2012 and 2016) to Sri Lanka (2014), and currently is in the cabinet of the defending champions Australia (2021).

Ahead of the Super 12 stage of the eighth men’s T20 World Cup, let’s take a look at the top statistics from the tournament:

Top Run-scorer

Former Sri Lanka batter Mahela Jayawardene holds the record for having scored the most runs scored in across T20 World Cups. Jayawardene featured in five editions of the competition - between 2007 and 2014 - and ammased 1,016 runs in 31 matches with an average of 39.07 and a strike-rate of 134.74.

Top Wicket-taker

The most number of wickets in the T20 World Cup history have been scalped by Bangladesh’s veteran allrounder Shakib Al Hassan. The seasoned campaigner has represented his country in all the T20 World Cups and has so far played in 31 matches. Shakib has bagged 41 wickets at an impressive strike-rate of 17.29 and an economy of just over 6.

Most Catches

South Africa’s AB De Villiers leads the list of most catches taken in the t20 world cup history. Regarded as one of the best fielders of his time, De Villiers recorded a total of 23 catches to his name in the competition. Although he wasn’t a specialist wicket-keeper, De Villiers often donned the gloves for the Proteas which also helped in boosting his tally.

Most T20 World Cup titles

West Indies are the only team to lift the coveted trophy twice. The shortest format of the game has been their strongest suit now. The Caribbean side reigned supreme in the 2012 and 2016. They trounced Sri Lanka in a one-sided final to lift their maiden T20 World Cup title before defeating England in a last-over cliff-hanger to clinch the title for a record second time.

Most Fifties

India’s batting superstar Virat Kohli has smashed the most number of fifties in the history of the tournament. The batting ace is known for his surreal consistency and to date has scored 10 half-centuries across the four tournaments he played in so far. Kohli will be eyeing to add to his tally in Australia as well.

Most Four-wicket Hauls

Pakistan’s Saeed Ajmal has the most four-wicket hauls in the tournament. The former spinner has registered three four-wicket hauls in the competition with a best match figures of 4/19.

Most Wins as Captain

Mahender Singh Dhoni led India to their maiden T20 title in 2007. It isn’t a surprise that he also holds the record for the most wins as a captain in the world cup history. India secured 20 wins under Dhoni’s leadership and the captain cool had an impressive win percentage of 64.4 as well.

Most Matches Won

The current Asian champions Sri Lanka have registered the most number of wins in the history of the T20 world cup. The Lankan Lions have reigned supreme in 27 matches and have a fabulous win percentage of 63.95.

