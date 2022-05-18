Stat Attack: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul Script History With Record-breaking Stand; Proteas Batter Joins Elite List

Lucknow Super Giants openers Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul scripted history with a massive 210-run stand on Wednesday in the Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders. The LSG duo was too good for the opposition bowlers at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai as they shared the highest opening partnership in the tournament history. It was the first time in tournament history when a team batted 20 overs and didn’t lose a wicket.

De Kock slammed his second IPL century to register the third-highest score in tournament history - 140*. The southpaw got a life when he was 12 as debutant Abhijeet Tomar dropped his catch at the third-man but after that, it was no stopping for the former Proteas captain.

Highest individual scores in IPL

175* - Chris Gayle vs PWI in 2013 158* - Brendon McCullum vs RCB in 2008 140* - Quinton de Kock vs KKR in 2022

Rahul-De Kock’s 210-run stand broke several records as they pipped former SRH opening duo of Jonny Bairstow-David Warner’s 185-run partnership to sit at the top of the highest opening partnership in the IPL history.

Highest opening partnership in the IPL:

210* - Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul vs KKR in 2022 185 - Jonny Bairstow vs David Warner vs RCB in 2019 184* - Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn vs GL in 2017 183 - Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul vs RR in 2020 182 - Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad vs SRH in 2022

While it was also the third-highest partnership for any wicket in the tournament’s rich history. The top 2 spots belonged to star duo of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

Highest partnerships for any wicket in IPL

229 - Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers vs GL in 2016 215* - Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers vs MI in 2015 210* - Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul vs KKR in 2022

De Kock played the role of aggressor in the stand as he smashed 10 sixes and as many fours during his 70-ball carnage at DY Patil Stadium. While Rahul complimented his opening partner well by playing the anchor role with an unbeaten 68-run knock. He took 51 balls and struck 4 sixes and 3 fours.

It was a forgettable night for KKR bowlers as none of them managed to pose any threat to the LSG opening duo as they registered the highest stand for any wicket against the two-time IPL champions.

Highest partnerships for any wicket against KKR

210* - Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul: 1st wicket in 2022 167* - Rohit Sharma and Herschelle Gibbs: 2nd wicket in 2012 139 - David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan 1st wicket in 2017

Tim Southee (0/57) was the most expensive bowler for KKR while the likes of Andre Russell (0/45) and Varun Chakaravarthy (0/38) were also not far behind in conceding runs.

