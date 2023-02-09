Stat Attack: Rohit Sharma's Test Batting Average at Home is Second to Only Don Bradman

Rohit Sharma scored a sublime half-century on Day 1 of the opening Test match between India and Australia in Nagpur. Rohit, who already has a sensational record at home, bettered his record with a magnificent fifty which put India in the driver’s seat against Pat Cummins and Co at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.

The swashbuckling opener scored unbeaten 56 runs at stumps on Day 1 as India trail Australia by 100 runs. Rohit batted with a positive intent on a tricky batting surface and smashed 9 fours and one six in 69 balls at a strike rate of 81.16.

Meanwhile, looking at Rohit’s numbers in Test cricket, he has the second-best batting average at home (minimum 30) innings. With his unbeaten half-century on Thursday, the Indian skipper has a staggering 75.66 average at home in Tests including 1816 runs in 21 innings*. While only legendary Donald Bradman is ahead of him in the tally with an average of 98.2 as he scored 4322 runs in 50 innings during his illustrious career.

Premier Aussie batter Marnus Labuschagne is at the third spot with 2397 runs in 37 innings at an average of 70.5.

Meanwhile, R Ashwin (0 not out), who came out as nightwatchman, was unbeaten along with Rohit (56 not out off 69) at the stumps on the opening day.

Rohit started aggressively as India reached fifty runs off 94 balls. The Indian skipper started the innings on a high as he smashed three fours off first over of the innings bowled by his counterpart Pat Cummins.

Rohit intended to get onto the front foot at every opportunity, unlike the Aussie openers who were both caught on the crease. He completed his half-century off 66 balls, hitting eight fours and a six. However, just when the Indians were looking forward to ending the day with 10 wickets in hand, KL Rahul (20) was out and thus giving Australia a foothold into the proceedings.

India vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 Highlights

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja claimed his 10th five-wicket haul as India bundled out Australia for 177 on the opening day of the first Test.

Jadeja claimed 5-47 in 22 overs in his first Test on return from surgery, and Ashwin grabbed 3/42 as India capitalised on the spin-friendly conditions and established their dominance against an opponent they have beaten in the last three editions of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

