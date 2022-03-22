State Memorial Service to Honour Shane Warne: Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming Details- All You Need To Know

A State Memorial Service is scheduled to be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday to honour Australian spin wizard Shane Warne. The legendary cricketer passed away earlier this month due to a suspected heart attack while holidaying in Thailand. He was aged 52 and is survived by his wife and three children.

Warne is one of the greatest cricketers to have played for Australia. He didn’t just inspire a cricketing generation but defined it. With 700 Test wickets to his name, he remains the second-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game, after Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan.

ALSO READ | Women’s World Cup 2022: Mignon du Preez Pulls Off a Stunner to Dismiss AUS Opener Rachael Haynes- WATCH

Advertisement

The Melbourne Cricket Ground is known to be his turf where he picked the Ashes hat-trick as well as his 700th Test wicket. The State Memorial Service will be an opportunity for Victorians to pay tribute to Warne’s contribution to the game, state and the country.

All you need to know about State Memorial Service in honour of spin legend Shane Warne:

Date: Wednesday 30 March 2022

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Brunton Avenue, Richmond

Time: Gates open at 5.30 PM local time. The service will commence at 7 pm local time. All guests are requested to be seated by 6.45 pm. The Service is expected to run for approximately 2 hours.

Live streaming details: The State Memorial Service will be live streamed via this website. The link to for live stream will be available on https://www.vic.gov.au/state-memorial-service-shane-warne.

Covid-19 Protocols: The State Memorial Service will be held in line with Covid safe requirements. All attendees are required to be fully vaccinated and check-ins to be made using the Service Victoria app.

Advertisement

Donations: In lieu of flowers and at the request of Warne’s family, memorial tributes can be made in the form of contributions to The Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health. To donate, visit the website https://florey.edu.au/.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here