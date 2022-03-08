Advertisement

STC vs RCL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Assam Premier Club Championship 2022 match between Sonari Town Club and Radial Club: In the third match of the Assam Premier Club Championship 2022, Sonari Town Club will face the Radical Club. The encounter will be played at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati at 1:00 pm IST on March 8, Tuesday.

Radical Clun played against Zenith C.C in the curtainraiser of the T20 Championship. The team produced a brilliant batting display as they smacked 174 runs in 20 overs. Radical bowlers also looked in great touch as they restricted the opposition to 48 runs. Arpan Dutta and Bichitra Baruah were the picks of the bowlers as they took three wickets each.

Coming to Sonari Town Club, they will be playing their first game on Tuesday. Rituraj Biswas, Anup Bhujel, and Jurikh Changmai are the players to watch out for from the team.

Ahead of the match between Sonari Town Club and Radial Club; here is everything you need to know:

STC vs RCL Telecast

Sonari Town Club vs Radial Club game will not be telecast in India.

STC vs RCL Live Streaming

The Assam Premier Club Championship 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

STC vs RCL Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati at 1:00 pm IST on March 8, Tuesday.

STC vs RCL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Anup Bhujel

Vice-Captain - Arnab Borah

Suggested Playing XI for STC vs RCL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nabajeet Ghosh

Batters: Rituraj Biswas, Arnab Borah, Pranjit Bora

All-rounders: Asif Wasimul Haque, Anup Bhujel, Jurikh Changmai

Bowlers: Bichitra Baruah, Bishal Das, Bishal Newar, Arpan Dutta

STC vs RCL Probable XIs:

Sonari Town Club: Bishal Saikia, Protyush Borah, Rituraj Biswas, Anup Bhujel, Satyam (wk), Anup Baruah, Bishal Newar, Rajnik Magar, Jurikh Changmai, Pranjjal Paul, Pulkit Jain

Radial Club: Raj Bora, Nabajeet Ghosh, Asif Wasimul Haque, Bichitra Baruah, Arpan Dutta, Arnab Borah, Saurav KR Saha(wk), Priyangshu Dutta, Debajit Boruah, Bishal Das, Pranjit Bora

