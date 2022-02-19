'Step Closer to Our Dream of Bringing the Olympics Home' - Rohit Sharma on Mumbai Set to Host IOC Session in 2023

Indian men’s cricket team captain Rohit Sharma took to Twitter saying that it was a proud moment for ‘him as a Mumbaikar’ as India took ‘a step closer to our dream of bringing the Olympics home’. He also went on to congratulate International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Nita Ambani.

“With India hosting the IOC Session 2023, we are a step closer to our dream of bringing the Olympics home. A specially proud moment for me as a Mumbaikar as well. Congratulations Mrs. Nita Ambani and @WeAreTeamIndia," Rohit Sharma tweeted.

India was awarded the right to host the IOC Session in Mumbai in 2023 as “a significant development for India Olympic aspirations and a matter of great pride and joy".

Mumbai received a historic 99 per cent of the votes in favour of its bid from the delegates participating in the process, with 75 members endorsing its candidature to host the IOC session in 2023.

An IOC session is the annual meeting of the members of the IOC, comprising 101 voting members and 45 honorary members. It discusses and decides on the key activities of the global Olympics movement including adoption or amendment of the Olympic Charter, election of IOC members and office bearers and election of the host city of Olympics.

The decision confirms India will be hosting this prestigious IOC meeting for the first time since 1983, in what is set to be the start of a new era of engagement between India’s youthful population and the Olympic Movement.

Nita Ambani also reaffirmed her long standing commitment towards enabling the country hosts the Youth Olympic Games and the Olympic Games in the future.

“The Olympic Movement is back to India after a 40-year wait! I am truly grateful to the International Olympic Committee for entrusting India with the honour of hosting the IOC Session in Mumbai in 2023," said Nita Ambani.

“This will be a significant development for India’s Olympic aspiration and will herald the start of a new era for Indian sport.

“Sport has always been a beacon of hope and inspiration for millions around the world… We are one of the youngest countries in the world today and I’m excited for the youth of India to embrace and experience first-hand the magic of the Olympics.

“It is our dream to strengthen this partnership further and host the Olympic Games in India in the years to come," she added.

Later in the day, Rohit Sharma was named as the Test captain of India with chief selector Chetan Sharma announcing the squad for three T20Is and two Tests against Sri Lanka. The appointment of Sharma, already the white-ball captain of India, makes him the full-time all-format skipper for India.

