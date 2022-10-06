Step Inside Virat Kohli's New Restaurant in Kishore Kumar's Old Bungalow 'Gouri Kunj'

Virat Kohli has emerged as the biggest cricketer of the India national team over the past decade. The 33-year-old has cultivated a huge fan base through his consistent performances as a batter and captain of the cricket team. Kohli’s mass appeal has also ensured his success as a businessman. The former India captain is the owner of the restro-bar chain One8 Commune.

Recently, Kohli opened a new branch of One8 Commune in Juhu, Mumbai. Kohli has converted the bungalow of legendary singer Kishore Kumar into a swanky restaurant. Reportedly, the batter has leased out the property in Juhu for five years. Kohli gave a glimpse of his swanky new restaurant to his fans in a light-hearted interview with actor and VJ Maniesh Paul. The full video has alsp been shared by One8 Commune on their official YouTube page.

In the candid interview, Kohli can be seen giving a tour of the restaurant to Maniesh Paul. They can be seen revelling in each other’s company as the two share their unique food stories.

While speaking on the choice of venue, Kohli revealed that he is a huge fan of Kishore Kumar and also sang a verse of his famous song Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi. He also added that Kishore Kumar’s bungalow matched perfectly with the concept of his restro-bar chain and said, “His songs have really touched me personally. The one person I would have liked to meet if they were alive, I would always say Kishore Da because he was just charismatic."

Virat Kohli has branches of his fine dining restaurant in cities like New Delhi and Pune.

Kohli’s explosive strokeplay and no-nonsense demeanour have elevated him as India’s most revered sporting icon. Kohli roared back to form in the Asia Cup 2022. He smashed his 71st International century and emerged as the second-highest run-scorer for India in international cricket. Kohli then carried forward his superlative form in the recently concluded T20I series against Australia and South Africa. An in-form Virat Kohli will be a huge asset for skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid at the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

