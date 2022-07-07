Steve Smith 'Intrigued' to See How Long England's Bazball Cricket Will Last

England’s ‘Bazball’ cricket has taken the cricket world by storm. The ultra-aggressive approach by the Ben Stokes-led Test team has certainly created a buzz with experts and critics praising the approach that has seen England complete a 3-0 clean sweep of New Zealand before record chase against India helped them draw level at 2-2 at Edgbaston earlier this week.

Coached by Brendon McCullum, England have been scoring quite quickly with even the likes of Joe Root ditching his waiting game and Jonny Bairstow finding himself in the form of his life peeling off four centuries in last three games.

England’s old and greatest rivals Australia have also take a notice and Steve Smith is intrigued by that but also posed a valid question: How long can this approach yield positive result?

“I’ve watched a little bit of it, it’s certainly been entertaining," Smith was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “Even someone like Alex Lees started to come down the wicket when he was on nothing. It’s been exciting. I’m just intrigued to see how long it lasts, if it’s sustainable.

“If you come on a wicket that’s got some grass on it and Josh Hazlewood, [Pat] Cummins and [Mitchell] Starc are rolling in at you, is it going to be the same? We’ll see what happens. I’m intrigued by it all, we’ll see what happens," he added.

Smith also pointed out how Australia have also adapted aggressive tactics with the bat recently including the Ashes Test of Hobart.

“The pink-ball game in Hobart, when Heady (Travis Head) and Marnus (Labuschagne) started to take the game on, the wicket was doing plenty so it was [to] counteract, put some pressure back on the bowler mentality, and it worked on that occasion. Is it going to work every time? I don’t know," Smith said.

Meanwhile, Smith has also spoken on his reaction after getting run out following a mix-up with opener Usman Khawaja during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. His outburst on the field drew negative reactions but Smith says he’s talked things with Khawaja and the pair has moved on from that.

“I hate getting run out. I think anyone does. Particularly given the [tough] conditions and gifting them a wicket. As one of the most experienced players I was pretty upset," Smith said.

He continued, “That happens in the game. I got over it pretty quickly. I had to keep moving forward and that is part of the game. I spoke to Uz straight after and he was pretty chilled. Mix-ups happen, we keep moving on."

