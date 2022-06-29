Steve Smith Loses Cool At Usman Khawaja After Batter Gets Run Out | WATCH

Steve Smith usually remains a cool and calm customer in the middle, but on Wednesday against Sri Lanka at Galle, he lost his composure and even gestured vociferously at Usman Khwaja, the batter at the other end who played his part in having Smith run out. It all happened in the 20th over of the Australian innings, during the fag end of the opening day, when Smith charged down to Ramesh Mendis. The ball had hit his pads and went away to the off-side.

That was when Smith opted to charge for a single but was left high and dry as Khawaja declined the run. As Smith rushed back, he realized that he was short of the crease as the bails was taken off in a flash. An angry Smith lost his cool and gestured furiously at Khawaja before returning to the pavilion. Watch the video below.

Nathan Lyon’s five-for helped Australia bowl out Sri Lanka for 212, before the hosts hit back with three wickets in a fast-moving opening Test on Wednesday.

The tourists reached 98 for three at stumps after Sri Lankan spinner Ramesh Mendis struck twice, including David Warner’s key wicket for 25, on a turning pitch at the picturesque Galle stadium.

Steve Smith was run out on six after a mix up with opener Usman Khawaja, unbeaten on 47, and returned to the pavilion waving his hands in dismay.

Khawaja and fellow left-hander Travis Head, on six, were batting with Australia still trailing by 114 runs in their first innings.

Mendis, an off-spinner, trapped Warner lbw after the left-handed opener hit five boundaries in an attacking stay at the wicket.

Marnus Labuschagne was out to an attempted reverse sweep but it was Smith’s wicket that brought the home crowd alive. The former captain was turned down midway for a quick single by Khawaja and failed to make the crease despite a desperate dive.

Khawaja, who survived a missed stumping by wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella, kept up the fight till close of play.

