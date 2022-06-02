Steve Waugh, Mark Waugh Birthday: A Look at Careers of Australia's Iconic Cricket Siblings

Former Australian captain Steve Waugh and his sibling Mark Waugh are the game’s most celebrated brothers. The impact of the Waugh brothers on Australian cricket can be measured by the fact that they both featured in late Shane Warne’s greatest Australian Test XI.

The Waugh brothers were the cornerstone of Australia’s batting in the 1990s. Steve, the elder twin, made his debut in 1985 in the Boxing Day Test against India. Steve succeeded Mark Taylor as Australia’s Test captain in 1999 and emerged as one of the finest skippers in the history of the game.

The elder sibling achieved tremendous success and led Australia in 15 of their world-record 16 consecutive Test wins. No to forget, he led the team in the ICC Cricket World Cup in 1999 and lifted the trophy after defeating Pakistan in the final.

Coming to Test cricket, Steve’s innings of 200 in Jamaica in 1994-95 against the West Indies is considered one of his most memorable knocks. Australia went on to register a historic series win following the heroics of Steve Waugh. Steve made a total of 10,927 runs in 168 Test matches and 7569 runs in 325 ODI matches. Steve scored 32 stellar centuries in his Test career.

On April 5, 1991, Steve Waugh and Mark Waugh became the first twins to play together in a Test match for their country.

Mark Waugh on the other hand was one of the world’s most elegant batsmen. Mark was instrumental in Australia’s Frank Worrell Trophy victory in West Indies in 1995.

Mark was also a handy part-time bowler and a remarkable fielder. He also piled up three outstanding centuries as an opener at the 1996 World Cup tournament. He scored a total of 8029 runs in 128 Test matches and 8500 runs in 244 ODIs.

One of the highlights of the Waugh brothers’ career was the world-record partnership of 464 for the fifth wicket while they played for New South Wales against Western Australia in 1990-91.

