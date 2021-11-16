>STH vs MAT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s USA Men’s National Championship 2021 match between South and Mid-Atlantic: The USA is hosting its premier One Day competition, USA Men’s National Championship 2021. The tournament kickstarted on November 15 and the final is scheduled to take place on November 29. All the matches of the tournament will be played at the Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Notably, as many as eight teams will be fighting for the title. The competition will serve as a great opportunity for the players to perform well and flaunt their talent in the cricket fraternity. In the second match of the league, South will be battling it out against Mid-Atlantic. The fixture will be hosted at 09:00 PM IST on November 16, Tuesday.

South have a strong bowling unit and they will aim to put pressure on the opposition with the ball. Sivakumar Duvarapu and Jaskaran Malhotra are the players to watch out for from the South camp. Mid-Atlantic, on the other hand, will rely more on their batters to take the team home.

>Ahead of the match between South and Mid-Atlantic; here is everything you need to know:

>STH vs MAT Telecast

The South vs Mid-Atlantic game will not be telecasted in India

>STH vs MAT Live Streaming

South vs Mid-Atlantic match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>STH vs MAT Match Details

South will face Mid-Atlantic at the Minute Maid Park in Houston at 09:00 PM IST on November 16, Tuesday.

>STH vs MAT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Justin Dill

Vice-Captain:Jaskaran Malhotra

>Suggested Playing XI for STH vs MAT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jaskaran Malhotra, Monak Patel

Batters: Milind Kumar, Aaron Jones, Mark Parchment

All-rounders: Justin Dill, Steven Taylor, Sivakumar Duvarapu

Bowlers: Ateendra Subramanian, Jasdeep Singh, Dane Piedt

>STH vs MAT Probable XIs:

South: Rishi Bhardwaj, Mark Parchment, Steven Taylor, Sagar Patel, Aaron Jones, Hanchard Hamilton, Jaskaran Malhotra, Amila Aponso, Kyle Phillip, Sivakumar Duvarapu, Ateendra Subramanian

Mid-Atlantic: Ryan Scott, Jasdeep Singh, Milind Kumar, Abhayjit Khangura, Dane Piedt, Justin Dill, Monak Patel, Stephen Wiig, Gauranshu Sharma, Raymond Ramrattan, Rasesh Behera

