'Still Doing It at the Highest Level at 38': Virat Kohli Slams Cristiano Ronaldo’s Critics

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi rolled back the years as both the forwards got on the scoresheet in a friendly match between Saudi All-Star XI and Paris Saint-Germain. Ronaldo in particular was very impressive and showed that he still had plenty to offer by scoring twice at the King Fahd International Stadium. While many Ronaldo fans are going gaga over him getting the Player of the Match, one special fan stood out. Star India batter Virat Kohli shared Ronaldo’s picture from the match and penned a note on his Instagram Story. While marvelling over Ronaldo’s scintillating performance in the match, Kohli lashed out at people who have criticised the Portuguese star off late.

Virat Kohli wrote, “Still doing it at the highest level at 38. The football experts sitting and criticising him every week for attention are conveniently quiet now that he’s put in this kind of performance against one of the top clubs in the world. And he was apparently finished."

Kohli is known to be a die-hard fan of Cristiano Ronaldo. The former India captain had even posted a heartwarming Instagram post for Ronaldo after Portugal were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup in December 2022.

The highly anticipated exhibition match between Cristiano Ronaldo-led Saudi All-Star XI and Lionel Messi’s PSG was a goal fest. Messi set the tone for the match by finding the back of the net for the Ligue 1 giants inside the first four minutes of the game. However, the Portuguese legend stepped up for his team in the action-packed first half as goals from Messi and Marquinhos were cancelled out by a Ronaldo brace. Fans even got to see the trademark ‘Siu’ celebration of Ronaldo after he scored a flawless penalty.

PSG ultimately went on to win the match 5-4. But Cristiano Ronaldo has silenced his critics for the time being with his stellar performance against PSG.

The 37-year-old is set to make his competitive debut for Al Nassr against Al Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League on Sunday.

The former Manchester United forward had recently completed a historic move to Al-Nassr in a deal worth $200 million. This deal will see him play for the Saudi Arabian side until June 2025 and makes him the highest-paid footballer in the world.

